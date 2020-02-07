Congress condemns PM Modi’s remarks against Nehru

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and termed it “an insult to all the freedom fighters and people of India”.

At a press conference here TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said that such ‘irresponsible statements’ from the Prime Minister of India on the floor of Lok Sabha, to score a point in the Delhi Assembly elections, shows how the contributions of our freedom fighters are being undermined for politics.

Mr. Narayana Reddy reminded that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who later formed Jan Sangh and is revered by the BJP, was industries minister in Pandit Nehru’s cabinet. If the Prime Minister himself twists the historical facts in the Lok Sabha then one can imagine what ordinary BJP workers can do outside, he said.

The Congress leader also condemned BJP leadership for not taking any action against its MP Anant Kumar Hegde who called Mahatma Gandhi’s freedom struggle a ‘drama’. Similarly, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur repeatedly insulted Mahatma Gandhi by praising his killer Nathuram Godse.

On Telangana

Mr. Narayana Reddy also condemned PM Modi’s remarks on the process adopted to pass Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill in Parliament for creation of Telangana. Mr. Modi was not a Member of Parliament in 2013-14 and therefore, he might not be aware of what exactly happened in Parliament.

It was the Congress-led UPA government which created Telangana State while BJP and other parties supported the move. He asked BJP leaders to clarify whether or not they supported formation of Telangana State.

He also took a dig at the Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s remarks on corruption and irregularities during his meeting with municipal commissioners and other officials. Instead of teaching them morals Mr. Rama Rao should clarify why he was not taking action against TRS corporators and other leaders who were indulging in illegal activities.