Congress complaints to Governor on ‘mishandling’of COVID issue by government

The Congress party has represented to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the ‘failures’ of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in handling COVID-19 related issues, including under-reporting the deaths, poor assistance to migrant labourers and denial of support to farmers.

A three-member delegation comprising Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC COVID-19 Task Force Committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy met the Governor and submitted a six-page memorandum. They also submitted samples of ‘sub-standard’ rice being supplied to poor people.

The failure of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was evident and his arrogance is stopping him from heeding the advice being given by other political parties resulting in Telangana suffering, Mr. Uttam Reddy claimed. The delegation reminded that Prime Minister Narender Modi was involving all Opposition leaders in decision making process.

Under-reporting

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Uttam Reddy alleged under-testing for COVID-19 suspects and under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths in Telangana. The CM continues to be irrational right from his paracetamol treatment statement and with the low level of testing, he said. He said from April 29 government has stopped giving information on the number of coronavirus tests. The numbers are very low at 551 per million population as against 876 tests in other states.

He said the government has issued an official circular that no deceased person would be tested for coronavirus if his family members are doubtful of the cause of death and this itself reflects how the government wants to under-report the figures.

The Congress leaders also urged the Governor to advise the government to give ₹10 lakh as ex gratia to those who die because of coronavirus because most of the deceased are from poor families and are the sole bread winners.

Mr. Uttam Reddy said the government was confused on migrant figures with CM, officials and a Minister claiming three different figures with huge variations only showing how poorly they are prepared.

Loss not recorded

On the agricultural front Congress leaders charged that the government utterly failed. First the damages due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms were not recorded and those who went to procurement centres with paddy and maize were denied proper weighing.

Mr. Reddy also demanded that the government immediately direct rice millers not to take more than 1 kg as wastage for every 40 kg bag. Hamali charges of ₹35 per quintal have to be immediately reimbursed by the government as per earlier practice. He said dues of women self-help groups who run the IKP Centres are pending now for the fourth consecutive crop.

The TPCC chief reiterated the demand for release of White Paper on State’s financial situation as experts believe Telangana has been pushed into near bankruptcy not by coronavirus but the financial mismanagement, wasteful expenditure and drawing of ₹ 3 lakh crore loans whose repayment has commenced now.