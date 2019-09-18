Congress complains to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on defections

A delegation of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Tuesday complained to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on defection of its legislators with the encouragement of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Led by TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Congress delegation also comprised Congress Legislature Party Leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs D. Sridhar Babu, D. Anasuya alias Seethakka, Podem Veeraiah and others. They submitted a memorandum to the Governor on the defection of 12 of its legislators to the ruling TRS.

They alleged that the TRS was encouraging defections from day one after it came to power in 2014 and by encouraging defections of elected representatives brazenly the ruling party was flaying democracy. The ruling party had encouraged defections from all parties in its first term and following the same in its second term now. Speaking after calling on the Governor to complain about defections, Mr. Vikramarka said the TRS had violated the Anti Defection Law the day it had inducted Talasani Srinivas Yadav from TDP into the Cabinet. The TRS had encouraged defections from TDP, Congress, YSR Congress, and CPI in its first term by luring the legislators in different ways.

The ruling party had followed the same tactics this time too and made P. Sabita Indra Reddy, one of the 12 Congress legislators defected to TRS, a Minister recently even as a case filed under the provisions of Anti Defection Law was still in the court. He stated that they had requested the Governor to put an end to such undemocratic practices by the ruling party.