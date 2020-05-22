Congress complains against ‘horse trading’ in Nizamabad

The Congress party has urged the Election Commission to take stern action against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders, including MLC candidate K. Kavitha, for their alleged involvement in ‘horse trading’ of MPTCs, ZPTCs, municipal councillors and corporators, to win the MLC elections from Nizamabad Local Bodies.

In a representation to Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel here on Friday, TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Congress candidate V. Subhash Reddy and Ramareddy ZPTC N. Mohan Reddy alleged that the ruling party was brazenly indulging in ‘horse trading’ in violation of Code of Conduct.

Kavitha Kalvakuntla, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, is the TRS candidate for the Nizamabad MLC Elections (Local Bodies). To ensure her election at any cost, Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Government whip Gampa Goverdhan and other MLAs have hatched a conspiracy to win these elections by “hook or crook” and have been luring elected representatives from various parties, Congress alleged.

Mr. Shabbir Ali said TRS does not have sufficient numbers to win the elections and the ruling party leaders were threatening or luring the elected representatives of other parties to join TRS to ensure Ms. Kavitha’s victory. These activities were in violation of the model Code of Conduct and a threat to democracy.

The Congress leaders submitted the complete list of MPTCs, ZPTCs, municipal councilors and corporators who had defected to TRS and urged the CEO to take immediate action under relevant laws and rules and disqualify them.

The CEO has reportedly assured that he would direct the Nizamabad District Collector, who is also the Returning Officer, to submit a report in this regard.