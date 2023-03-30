HamberMenu
Congress committee on TSPSC paper leak

March 30, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

To ensure the protests against the TSPSC paper leak does not lose steam, Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy constituted a committee to plan programmes in consultation with other political parties and all sections including parents and the student community.

TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi will be the chairman while Youth Congress president K. Shivasena Reddy and NSUI president Balmuri Venkat as convenors. Other members include K. Manavatha Roy, R. Bala Lakshmi and Pavan Malladi.

