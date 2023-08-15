ADVERTISEMENT

Congress committed to SC categorisation, BJP should take a stand, says Revanth

August 15, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Hyderabad

It was the responsibility of the BJP to bring the required legislation in Parliament, says TPCC chief

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said the Congress was committed to the categorisation of the Scheduled Castes and those seeking Congress support should first demand the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take steps for categorisation.

In an informal chat with reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, he indirectly referred to MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga meeting the Congress leaders and demanding their support for categorisation and said those who claimed BJP State president G. Kishan Reddy was like an elder brother to them should first question his party’s stand.

The Congress president said that no one can question the sincerity of the Congress on categorisation and it was the responsibility of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to bring in the required Legislation in Parliament.

Revanth’s remarks on Police

Police Officers Associations across Telangana took objection to Mr. Revanth Reddy’s harsh remarks on them and said the comments were objectionable. The associations in several districts said the police were apolitical and follow the rule of the law and they don’t favour anyone as claimed by Mr. Reddy.

Mr. Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the police of toeing the line of the ruling party and suppressing the voice of the Opposition leaders by undemocratically arresting them. He said the names of the officials favouring the ruling party were being noted and once the Congress comes to power they would have to face action.

