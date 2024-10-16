Congress committed to minority welfare, undoing BRS regime’s damage: Shabbir Ali 

Reiterating the Congress government’s commitment to the welfare of minorities and marginalised communities in the State, Advisor to the State government Mohammed Ali Shabbir stated that the party is working to undo the damage caused by the previous BRS regime.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Mr. Shabbir Ali strongly criticised the BRS, accusing it of neglecting the needs of minorities during its decade-long rule and engaging in false propaganda. Mr. Shabbir Ali highlighted the Congress government’s recent initiatives, including the formation of Indiramma Committees at the gram panchayat and municipal ward levels. He dismissed allegations of minority exclusion from the programme, emphasising that minorities, especially Muslims under the BC-E category, are integral to the scheme’s implementation.

Refuting BRS claims, Mr. Shabbir Ali cited the household survey initiated under GO Ms No. 18, which includes 85% of Muslims in the BC-E category. He urged caution against false propaganda suggesting minority exclusion from these government initiatives. He Ali also criticised the BRS for its failure to deliver on promises, particularly the 12% reservation for Muslims, a key issue during the BRS tenure. He pointed out that under Congress, significant strides have been made in minority representation, with key appointments including a Muslim Additional Advocate General, Government Pleaders, and Dr. Amir Ullah Khan’s inclusion in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Addressing the education sector, Mr. Shabbir Ali highlighted the Congress government’s efforts to expand opportunities for minorities. Two pharmacy colleges and a minority law college were sanctioned, while 2,200 engineering seats were added to minority colleges. Additionally, 720 out of 10,006 DSC appointments were granted to minority candidates. He underscored Congress’ commitment to ensuring that minority students have better access to quality education, with 31 students from the Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) admitted to MBBS courses. He further noted that Congress is actively working on recruitment drives, including Group-1, which will benefit minority communities.

