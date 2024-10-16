GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress committed to minority welfare, undoing BRS regime’s damage: Shabbir Ali 

Published - October 16, 2024 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Advisor to the State government Mohammed Ali Shabbir addressing a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Advisor to the State government Mohammed Ali Shabbir addressing a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Reiterating the Congress government’s commitment to the welfare of minorities and marginalised communities in the State, Advisor to the State government Mohammed Ali Shabbir stated that the party is working to undo the damage caused by the previous BRS regime.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Mr. Shabbir Ali strongly criticised the BRS, accusing it of neglecting the needs of minorities during its decade-long rule and engaging in false propaganda. Mr. Shabbir Ali highlighted the Congress government’s recent initiatives, including the formation of Indiramma Committees at the gram panchayat and municipal ward levels. He dismissed allegations of minority exclusion from the programme, emphasising that minorities, especially Muslims under the BC-E category, are integral to the scheme’s implementation.

Refuting BRS claims, Mr. Shabbir Ali cited the household survey initiated under GO Ms No. 18, which includes 85% of Muslims in the BC-E category. He urged caution against false propaganda suggesting minority exclusion from these government initiatives. He Ali also criticised the BRS for its failure to deliver on promises, particularly the 12% reservation for Muslims, a key issue during the BRS tenure. He pointed out that under Congress, significant strides have been made in minority representation, with key appointments including a Muslim Additional Advocate General, Government Pleaders, and Dr. Amir Ullah Khan’s inclusion in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Addressing the education sector, Mr. Shabbir Ali highlighted the Congress government’s efforts to expand opportunities for minorities. Two pharmacy colleges and a minority law college were sanctioned, while 2,200 engineering seats were added to minority colleges. Additionally, 720 out of 10,006 DSC appointments were granted to minority candidates. He underscored Congress’ commitment to ensuring that minority students have better access to quality education, with 31 students from the Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) admitted to MBBS courses. He further noted that Congress is actively working on recruitment drives, including Group-1, which will benefit minority communities.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / minority group

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.