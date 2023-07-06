Congress comes out with Dharani Declaration with a host of solutions to the present problems

July 06, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress has released a land declaration poster with the assurance that it would replace the Dharani portal with a new computer-based record that reflects the actual condition of the land, free of errors and accessible to all.

The declaration was released based on a ground-level survey done by the Kisan Congress interacting with lakhs of farmers, said TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. The declaration assured that patta lands included in the prohibited list will be removed within 100 days of Congress coming to power. New titles to agricultural lands and house plots will be given and in the first session of the Legislative Assembly after the formation of the Congress government, and a Title Guarantee Law will be enacted as per the draft prepared by the UPA government at the Centre.

The declaration further promised that it would bring in a single law on land while Authorised Cultivators Act would be brought to provide loan eligibility cards to the tenants. Forest Rights Act brought by the Congress in 2006 will be implemented totally and titles to Podu Lands will be given to all those who are eligible.

Similarly, the Land Acquisition Act brought by the then UPA government at the Centre will be implemented totally and land will not be acquired without the permission of the farmers. A District Land Tribunal would be established at the district-level to resolve land issues.