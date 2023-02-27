Congress comes down heavily on government

February 27, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Opposition Congress came down heavily on the State government in the death case of Dr. Preethi accusing that had the officials acted seriously at the time of complaint the incident might not have taken place.

“The death of Dr. Preethi is most unfortunate. The incident might not have taken place had the officials responded when Dr. Preethi lodged a complaint. Failure of systems led to her death. My condolences to the family of Preethi. Youth must fight back,” said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy in a tweet.

In a related development, Congress leaders led by TPCC vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar, Khairatabad district president Rohin Reddy, and Greater Hyderabad Floor Leader D. Rajashekar Reddy and others held a dharna before the excise office at Nampally on Monday, saying free availability of drugs was spoiling the youth.

“The influence of drugs was huge on the students, leading to crime, especially among students. The incident of killing of engineering student Nenavath Naveen by his own friend Hari under the influence of drugs and liquor was an example for that. In recent days such incidents were registered across State and even in schools children were accessing a variety of drugs,” said the team of Congress leaders who met Additional Commissioner and submitted a memorandum.

Speaking to reporters at party office, Mahila Congress president Sunitha Rao said the government had failed to offer protection for women in the state and the delay in police action resulted in the death of Dr. Preethi. “Where are the SHE teams? Why the police failed to act?” she asked demanding that Director General of Police answer these questions. She also demanded that Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao should respond instead of limiting himself to tweets.

Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy said that the police failed to act despite complaint being lodged by the father of Dr. Preethi. He said that even the college management had failed to respond in time.