Congress clears four names from Telangana for Parliament elections

March 08, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Hyderabad

Two former members of Parliament, including a former Union minister, apart from a former MLA and a first timer got the party’s nod to contest in the Parliament elections in Telangana.

The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) that met on Thursday night released the first list on Friday with 39 names from different States, including four from Telangana. Those who got the nod include Suresh Kumar Shetkar from Zaheerabad, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy from Mahabubnagar, Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy from Nalgonda and Balram Naik Porika from Mahabubabad (ST reserved).

Mr. Naik served as the Union minister in the Manmohan Singh government in its second term in 2009 while Mr. Shetkar also represented Zaheerabad from 2009 to 2014. Mr. Vamshichand Reddy, who is currently AICC secretary (organisation) was MLA from Kalwakurthy constituency earlier.

Mr. Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy, son of senior Congress leader Kunduru Jana Reddy is a first timer. His name was expected as Mr. Jana Reddy had sought the ticket for himself or for his son. Raghuveer’s brother Jayaveer Reddy is MLA from Nagarjuna Sagar constituency.

The party will clear other names most likely in the next CEC meeting to be held after four or five days. There is stiff competition for Bhongir that is being sought by Revanth Reddy’s close aide Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and the family of Komatireddy brothers.

The Nagarkurnool seat is also seeing stiff competition between former MP Mallu Ravi and former MLA Sampath Kumar. The Mala and Madiga caste combination will the decide who will be nominated.

Chevella seat is likely to go to Patnam Sunitha Reddy, chairperson of Rangareddy Zilla Parishad and wife of BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy. The party wants to opt for a Backward Classes candidate from Secunderabad and the name of former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan is under discussion.

Khammam seat has been kept on hold as there are maximum aspirants for this seat with the family members of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister for Information Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy throwing their hats into the ring apart from former PCC chief V Hanmanth Rao. Businessman V. Rajendra Prasad, who has been quite active with his charitable activities, is also eyeing a ticket for the seat.

Congress is trying to find a strong man for the Malkajgiri seat represented by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the last Lok Sabha. Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar are the other seats, that are yet to be decided.

In 2019 elections, Congress won three seats out of the 17. But Mr. Revanth Reddy has an onerous task of ensuring at least 10 seats this time with the party in ruling here. He has publicly announced that the party would win 14 seats.

