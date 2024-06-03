Congress celebrates Telangana Formation Day at Gandhi Bhavan

Congress celebrated Telangana Formation Day at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud hoisted the national flag in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders.

Mr. Goud recalled the brave decision of Sonia Gandhi to grant statehood to Telangana and said that people would be indebted forever. He paid tributes to the martyrs for their sacrifices. He accused BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao of insulting Ms. Gandhi several times despite acknowledging her role in Telangana formation.

AICC in-charge of Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao and senior Congress leaders V. Hanumantha Rao and Geetha Reddy were present.

