Congress celebrates Rahul Gandhi’s birthday across Telangana

Published - June 19, 2024 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee members distributing books to schoolchildren on the occasion of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 54th birthday at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and its affiliated wings celebrated Rahul Gandhi’s 54th birthday with enthusiasm across various locations in the State on Wednesday. Party workers actively participated in the festivities, marking the occasion with grandeur. 

At the party’s State headquarters Gandhi Bhavan, a massive cutout of Rahul Gandhi was adorned with flower petals. The event saw the presence of prominent leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MP (Rajya Sabha) Anil Yadav, Nagarkurnool MP-elect Mallu Ravi, and others. 

A blood donation camp, organised under the direction of Youth Congress president Shiva Sena Reddy, witnessed significant participation from various leaders. TPCC working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud praised Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, asserting that his guidance is cherished by 140 crore Indians. He highlighted the Gandhi family’s unwavering commitment to national integrity, exemplified by Rahul Gandhi’s extensive travels from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. 

The day’s celebrations also featured a series of community service activities. Under the leadership of Mahila Congress State president Sunita Rao, women Congress members conducted a special puja at the Peddamma temple and distributed medicines to cancer patients at a hospital. Additionally, they distributed notebooks and stationery to students at a government school in the Amberpet division.  A notable highlight was the blood donation camp organised by Saikumar, chairman of the Fishermen Congress, which collected approximately 300 units of blood. 

