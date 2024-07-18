Congress celebrates crop loan waiver move

Congress leaders and workers celebrated the commencement of crop loan waiver on Thursday.

TPCC Campaign Committee chairman and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud, along with Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and other leaders, attended the celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. ‘Palabhishekham’ was being offered to a cut-out of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Addressing the media, Mr. Goud spoke about the significance of the ₹31,000 crore crop loan waiver for farmers with debts up to ₹2 lakh, calling it a milestone.

“July 18 will forever be remembered by the farmers of Telangana. The Congress government, led by Revanth Reddy, is fulfilling all its promises despite severe financial constraints,” he said.

He criticised the previous BRS government under K. Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to waive off ₹28,000 crore and claimed that the Kaleshwaram project had not benefited farmers. He urged farmers across the State to celebrate this historic moment.

In Nalgonda, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that this initiative is the second largest in the country, following the loan waiver implemented by the Manmohan Singh government.

He explained the government’s development initiatives to people, adding that funds are released for the construction of the SLBC and Brahmanavellamla projects in Nalgonda through a green channel. He also said Dindi project work would be completed soon.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy also participated in the celebrations at Gangugapadu village in Jangaon district. Also, Palakurthy MLA M Yashwaswini Reddy participated at the Rythu Vedika at Matedu village in Throrrur mandal of Mahabubabad disrtict.