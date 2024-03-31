GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress can’t ‘buy’ BRS ranks, though it can buy leaders: Harish Rao

The BRS leader tells party ranks to ask people to vote for the party as Congress failed to keep its promises 

March 31, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader T. Harish Rao speaking at a party meeting at Yellareddy as Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Zahirabad LS candidate G. Anil Kumar look on. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister T. Harish Rao has said that the ruling Congress party could ‘buy’ some of its (BRS) leaders but it would not be in a position to buy its ranks, irrespective of employing all tactics.

The leaders who enjoyed power and posts and betraying it now would not be taken back under any circumstances in future, Mr. Rao speaking at the party’s preparatory meetings of Zaheerabad and Medak Lok Sabha constituencies held at Kamareddy, Yellareddy and Nizampet (Medak) on Sunday in support of party candidates G. Anil Kumar and P. Venkatrama Reddy.

At Kamareddy, he sought to know from the party ranks to educate people on the broken promises of the Congress and ask them to support BRS if they were not benefited with enhanced social security pension of ₹4,000 per month, ₹2,500 per month assistance to women, enhanced assistance under kalyana laxmi/shaadi mubarak of ₹1 lakh and 10 grams gold, enhanced rythu bharosa assistance of ₹15,000 per acre, ₹2 lakh per farmer loan waiver and others and vote for Congress if they had received these benefits.

BRS leader T. Harish Rao speaking at a party meeting at Yellareddy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

He stated that Congress had bought over several BRS/TRS leaders, including MLAs, in the past too but they could not defeat the resolve of the party to achieve Statehood and work for the progress of the new State.

At Yellareddy, he pointed out that even the promises made on promissory notes by some of the Congress leaders who were elected as MLAs now were proving to be false. He asked the party ranks to explain people how they would be get deceived at the Congress one more time if they voted for that party in the Lok Sabha elections and similar would be their fate if they supported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at Nizampet, Mr. Harish Rao cautioned people their about the plans of the Congress government to reorganise the districts and revenue divisions again to remove Ramayampet as Revenue Division and Nizampet as Mandal. Party candidates G. Anil Kumar and P. Venkatrama Reddy, Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, former MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy and others also spoke.

