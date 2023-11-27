Congress candidates sign Bond Papers on six guarantees

November 27, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Hyderabad

Congress MLA candidates have signed bond papers that they would vouch for the implementation of the six guarantees promised by the party.

Some candidates went to temples and took a vow that they would ensure the implementation with all sincerity. These were not first time contestants but also included senior leaders like T. Jeevan Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka.

Some of the candidates who signed such bonds include Enugu Ravinder Reddy, Vemula Veeresham, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, G. Madhusudhan Reddy, K.K. Mahender Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, G. Vinod, Narayan Rao Patil among others.