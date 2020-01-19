Congress candidate supports TRS in Huzurabad

An official Congress candidate for 19th ward in Huzurabad Municipality joined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the presence of Minister for Health Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad on Sunday. With just a day left for the electioneering in Huzurabad municipal elections, Congress candidate Kolipaka Sammaiah, announced his support to his opponent and TRS candidate Gouskula Raju.

He said he had decided to withdraw as there were no takers for the Congress party campaign. Accordingly, he joined the TRS in the presence of the Minister for Health. It may be recalled that the TRS had already wrested two municipal wards by winning them unanimously following the withdrawal of nominations by opponents.