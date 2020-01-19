Telangana

Congress candidate supports TRS in Huzurabad

more-in

Says there are no takers for Congress campaign

An official Congress candidate for 19th ward in Huzurabad Municipality joined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the presence of Minister for Health Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad on Sunday. With just a day left for the electioneering in Huzurabad municipal elections, Congress candidate Kolipaka Sammaiah, announced his support to his opponent and TRS candidate Gouskula Raju.

He said he had decided to withdraw as there were no takers for the Congress party campaign. Accordingly, he joined the TRS in the presence of the Minister for Health. It may be recalled that the TRS had already wrested two municipal wards by winning them unanimously following the withdrawal of nominations by opponents.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 11:18:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/congress-candidate-supports-trs-in-huzurabad/article30601530.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY