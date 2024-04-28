GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress candidate seeks support of CPI (M) leaders in Khammam Lok Sabha constituency

April 28, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy on Sunday called on Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders at Sundarayya Bhavan in Khammam seeking the support of the INDIA bloc alliance partner for his victory from Khammam, the traditional stronghold of the Left parties.

The CPI (M) leaders, including party district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao and State committee member Ponnam Venkateswara Rao, welcomed Mr. Reddy and other Congress leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nageswara Rao said the rank and file of the CPI (M) will steadfastly strive for the victory of the Congress candidate from Khammam seat.

Alleging that the BJP was resorting to polarisation tactics, Mr. Rao said it is imperative to defeat the BJP to get the country rid of “dictatorial, pro-corporate and anti-poor” rule.

