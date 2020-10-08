Congress campaign gathers steam in Dubbak

SIDDIPET

08 October 2020 00:23 IST

Srinivas Reddy quits TRS for being denied ticket

All roads are leading to Dubbak Assembly constituency limits, with parties focusing on campaigns for the forthcoming byelections.

Several Congress leaders, including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, former Ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Shabbir Ali, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao and others, arrived here on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the youth must vote for Congress to get unemployment allowance. Stating that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to deal with coronavirus, he said that COVID treatment should be part of Arogyasri.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that people are fearing Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and party was sure to win elections. Mr. Lakshmaiah said that there was no development in the constituency during the tenure of TRS’ Ramalinga Reddy.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Harish Rao welcomed Congress leader Cheruku Kondal Reddy into the party.

“Srinivas Reddy left the party as he was denied a ticket. We have assured him to offer a good position and be patient. But, he did not heed our advise. Both Congress and BJP have been fighting for a second place in the elections,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing party workers here on Wednesday.