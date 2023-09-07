Congress calls for voting out BJP and BRS on the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra

September 07, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress celebrated the first anniversary of the successful completion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi by taking out rallies across the State and asking the people to reject the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for dividing people and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) that was supporting it.

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy led a rally from the Rajiv Gandhi statue in Somajiguda to the Indira Gandhi statue along with AICC incharge Manikrao Thakre and Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy, among others. At a public meeting, Mr. Reddy lashed out at the BJP saying dalits and women were feeling unsafe in Modi government and the BRS government was similar to it.

“Should we let them win again and destroy this country and the State,” he asked. He said Rahul Gandhi through his yatra has instilled lot of confidence among people that the country was safe only when Congress was in power.

He said Modi cheated every section forgetting the promises like two crore jobs every year and bringing back black money but after failing the nation for nine years he is trying to change the country’s name to Bharat. He is afraid of INDIA and the issues raised by it like unemployment, rising prices, unsafe society and division of people.

Questioning Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi’s support for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he asked whether people should support BRS for supporting the BJP at every opportunity or huge corruption by the BRS government. Is Mr Owaisi vouching for the defeat of Congress for providing 4% reservations to poor Muslims, he asked.

Bhatti leads in LB Nagar

Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka and senior leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud led a rally at LB Nagar and recalled how the country was safe during the Congress rule while under BJP and BRS people were even afraid to speak up. Mr. Bhatti appealed to the people to vote out the ‘corrupt’ rule of the BRS and the KCR family totally involved in corruption.

Uttam in Kodad

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy led a rally in Kodad and described Mr. Rahul Gandhi as the hope of the country and the Congress was committed to the protection of all communities and the democratic institutions in the country. Similar programmes were held in all the district headquarters and towns across Telangana.

