HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress calls for Chalo Raj Bhavan on March 13

March 11, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president Mittakanti Vinod Reddy said the party would organise a Chalo Raj Bhavan on March 13 to expose the relationship between Adani group and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a statement here, he said that the Congress would expose how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government had looted public wealth and transferred the same to people like Gautam Adani and his group. “Whether the police allow the siege of Raj Bhavan or not, whether the government imposes restrictions or not, we will continue this programme,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.