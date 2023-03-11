Congress calls for Chalo Raj Bhavan on March 13

March 11, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president Mittakanti Vinod Reddy said the party would organise a Chalo Raj Bhavan on March 13 to expose the relationship between Adani group and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a statement here, he said that the Congress would expose how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government had looted public wealth and transferred the same to people like Gautam Adani and his group. “Whether the police allow the siege of Raj Bhavan or not, whether the government imposes restrictions or not, we will continue this programme,” he said.