‘Congress cadres eager to bring back party to power in TS’

HYDERABAD

05 July 2021 19:58 IST

Anjan Kumar Yadav says Congress govt. will inaugurate new Secretariat

The appointment of new executive to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has rejuvenated the party cadre across the State and their enthusiasm is pointing towards regaining power by the Congress party, newly-appointed working president M. Anjan Kumar Yadav has said.

Fed up with the BJP and TRS rule in the Centre and State, respectively, the people were ready to bring back the Congress party to power in the next elections and they were also eager to register their gratitude to AICC president Sonia Gandhi for facilitating statehood to Telangana, Mr. Yadav said here on Monday.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been launching schemes grounded during the previous Congress rule by breaking coconuts (a gesture/offering made to begin/do any good work), but it is Congress party that will break coconuts to inaugurate the new Secretariat being constructed by the TRS government,” the two-time Congress MP from Secunderabad said.

Asking all leaders of Congress party to participate in the programme of assuming office formally by newly-appointed TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, Mr. Yadav said the entire new team of the party would take charge along with the president. After promising transforming the State into ‘Bangaru Telangana’, the TRS government had turned it into a land of graves by leaving people to their fate during the two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, he alleged.

He made it clear that the new team of TPCC was not against any group within the Congress and it would take along all with it with the single-point agenda of bringing the party back to power in the State and helping it come back to power at the Centre.

The Congress leader also criticised the TRS government on implementing the sheep distribution scheme for Yadav community and alleged that the community was affluent from the beginning and the scheme was introduced only to push them back into poverty. The TRS leaders were taking commissions in the name of sheep too, he alleged.