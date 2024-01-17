ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadres asked to work hard to improve performance in Hyderabad, Secunderabad LS seats

January 17, 2024 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

AICC in charge of Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi pointed out that the performance of Congress in these constituencies was poor and hence should focus all the energy to improve the performance

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee in charge of Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi has exhorted the Congress leaders and cadres to put in their best efforts to improve the party’s performance in the Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Chevella parliamentary constituencies.

At a review meeting with the minority leaders of these three constituencies on Tuesday here, Ms. Dasmunshi pointed out that the performance of Congress in these constituencies was poor and hence should focus all the energy to improve the performance

The Congress leaders wanted the State party leaders to assess the strength and weaknesses of the party and work towards overcoming these gaps. They were cautioned to be wary of the BRS and BJP and thwart their attempts in the coming elections and put up good show.

The meeting was attended by TPCC working President Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC secretaries Mansoor Ali Khan and Rohan Chaudhary.

