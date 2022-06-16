Congress cadre to stage protest at Raj Bhavan today

Telangana Congress has called for ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ on Thursday to protest against the harassment of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the name of investigation, and also protest at all the Central government offices in Telangana on June 17.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that a rally would be taken out from Khairatabad to Raj Bhavan on Thursday and they would sit in a protest against what he called the misuse of ED by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to target the political rivals. The way Mr. Rahul Gandhi is being treated by the ED is deplorable and the Congress cadre will not keep quite, he said..

Mr. Reddy said a similar protest will be held across Telangana on Friday in front of the central government offices - at railway stations, post offices or other offices under the control of the Central government. He said the police action against the Congress leaders in various parts of the country is deplorable.