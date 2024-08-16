ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadre burn KTR’s effigy in protest against his remarks on women

Published - August 16, 2024 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress workers burning an effigy of BRS working president K T. Rama Rao in protest against his unsavoury remarks against free travel by women in RTC buses, in Hyderabad on Friday (August 16, 2024). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Notwithstanding apology tendered by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao for his unsavoury remarks against free rides for women in RTC buses, a large number of Congress Mahila workers and cadres took to streets on Friday (August 16, 2024) to protest against the outrageous comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a call given by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud to hold protest demonstrations across the State, rank and file of the party burnt an effigy of KTR at Dilsukhnagar cross roads under the leadership of Telangana Road Development Corporation chairman Malreddy Ram Reddy.

Congress leaders Teegala Krishna Reddy, Ranga Reddy DCC chief Challa Narasimha Reddy and others too held a separate protest demonstration in Mandamallamma cross roads. In Nalgonda, the DCC chief Kethavath Shanker Rao led a protest demonstration against KTR’s comments.

Makthal MLA Chittem Parnika Reddy at a press conference held on Friday (August 16, 2024) came down heavily on KTR’s remarks. She wondered how a responsible leader could belittle the women in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Congress leaders warned the BRS working chief that the party would not tolerate such intemperate remarks against women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US