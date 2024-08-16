Congress cadre burn KTR’s effigy in protest against his remarks on women

Notwithstanding apology tendered by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao for his unsavoury remarks against free rides for women in RTC buses, a large number of Congress Mahila workers and cadres took to streets on Friday (August 16, 2024) to protest against the outrageous comments.

Responding to a call given by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud to hold protest demonstrations across the State, rank and file of the party burnt an effigy of KTR at Dilsukhnagar cross roads under the leadership of Telangana Road Development Corporation chairman Malreddy Ram Reddy.

Congress leaders Teegala Krishna Reddy, Ranga Reddy DCC chief Challa Narasimha Reddy and others too held a separate protest demonstration in Mandamallamma cross roads. In Nalgonda, the DCC chief Kethavath Shanker Rao led a protest demonstration against KTR’s comments.

Makthal MLA Chittem Parnika Reddy at a press conference held on Friday (August 16, 2024) came down heavily on KTR’s remarks. She wondered how a responsible leader could belittle the women in the State.

Congress leaders warned the BRS working chief that the party would not tolerate such intemperate remarks against women.

