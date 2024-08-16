GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress cadre burn KTR’s effigy in protest against his remarks on women

Published - August 16, 2024 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers burning an effigy of BRS working president K T. Rama Rao in protest against his unsavoury remarks against free travel by women in RTC buses, in Hyderabad on Friday (August 16, 2024).

Congress workers burning an effigy of BRS working president K T. Rama Rao in protest against his unsavoury remarks against free travel by women in RTC buses, in Hyderabad on Friday (August 16, 2024). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Notwithstanding apology tendered by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao for his unsavoury remarks against free rides for women in RTC buses, a large number of Congress Mahila workers and cadres took to streets on Friday (August 16, 2024) to protest against the outrageous comments.

Responding to a call given by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud to hold protest demonstrations across the State, rank and file of the party burnt an effigy of KTR at Dilsukhnagar cross roads under the leadership of Telangana Road Development Corporation chairman Malreddy Ram Reddy.

Congress leaders Teegala Krishna Reddy, Ranga Reddy DCC chief Challa Narasimha Reddy and others too held a separate protest demonstration in Mandamallamma cross roads. In Nalgonda, the DCC chief Kethavath Shanker Rao led a protest demonstration against KTR’s comments.

Makthal MLA Chittem Parnika Reddy at a press conference held on Friday (August 16, 2024) came down heavily on KTR’s remarks. She wondered how a responsible leader could belittle the women in the State.

Congress leaders warned the BRS working chief that the party would not tolerate such intemperate remarks against women.

Related Topics

Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Indian National Congress / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.