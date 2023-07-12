Congress cadre burn CM’s effigies demanding quality power

July 12, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress took to the streets on July 12 burning the effigies of the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao across the State accusing the Bharat Rasthra Samiti (BRS) of twisting the comments of TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy on the free power supply and also failure of the government to provide quality power supply to the farmers.

Large number of cadres came out and protested at the electricity sub-stations demanding the government to provide 24-hour power supply as promised. They said the three-phase power, which is critical for agriculture pump sets, was not provided even for 8 hours though the government has been claiming 24-hours power supply.

Protests were held at Devarakadara led by party in-charge G. Madhusudhan Reddy while in Bhupalapally it was led by Satyanarayana Rao and Islavath Devan. Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy said it was a shame that the Ministers and the ruling party were creating fake news twisting the comments of Mr. Revanth Reddy, who had raised the question of corruption in the 24-hour power supply.

He said realising the damage caused to the BRS with the comments the party leaders have resorted to protests trying to mislead the farmers. But the farmers were not believing the BRS’ claims as they know that it was the Congress that started the free power scheme. Farmers are also aware for whose benefit the free power supply is being used when they get not more than 8 hours of quality power.

Similar protests were held in Panagal Mandal led by Wanaparthy district Congress leaders Narismha Reddy, Palli Krishna and others. Protests were held at several substations across Telangana where they burnt the effigies of the Chief Minister.

Satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan

Telangana Congress leaders turned out in large numbers at the ‘Maun Satyagraha’ being held at Gandhi Bhavan to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament and accusing the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi of hatching a conspiracy to keep their leader out of politics fearing the growing popularity of the Congress leader.

The leaders who attended the Satyagraha included AICC Secretary Mansoor Ali Khan, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former PCC president, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former MPs, Ponnam Prabhakar Sricilla Rajaiah, TPCC working presidents, Mahesh Kumar Goud and Anjan Kumar Yadav, former Minister, Shabbir Ali among others.

