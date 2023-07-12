HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress cadre burn CM’s effigies demanding quality power

Senior leader held Maun Satyagraha against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament

July 12, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers burn an effigy of TPCC President A. Revanth Reddy during a protest against Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy over his remarks on free electricity to farmers, in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers burn an effigy of TPCC President A. Revanth Reddy during a protest against Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy over his remarks on free electricity to farmers, in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Congress took to the streets on July 12 burning the effigies of the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao across the State accusing the Bharat Rasthra Samiti (BRS) of twisting the comments of TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy on the free power supply and also failure of the government to provide quality power supply to the farmers.

ALSO READ
BRS objects to TPCC chief’s comments

Large number of cadres came out and protested at the electricity sub-stations demanding the government to provide 24-hour power supply as promised. They said the three-phase power, which is critical for agriculture pump sets, was not provided even for 8 hours though the government has been claiming 24-hours power supply.

Protests were held at Devarakadara led by party in-charge G. Madhusudhan Reddy while in Bhupalapally it was led by Satyanarayana Rao and Islavath Devan. Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy said it was a shame that the Ministers and the ruling party were creating fake news twisting the comments of Mr. Revanth Reddy, who had raised the question of corruption in the 24-hour power supply.

He said realising the damage caused to the BRS with the comments the party leaders have resorted to protests trying to mislead the farmers. But the farmers were not believing the BRS’ claims as they know that it was the Congress that started the free power scheme. Farmers are also aware for whose benefit the free power supply is being used when they get not more than 8 hours of quality power.

ALSO READ
Revanth challenges BRS for debate on 24-hour power supply

Similar protests were held in Panagal Mandal led by Wanaparthy district Congress leaders Narismha Reddy, Palli Krishna and others. Protests were held at several substations across Telangana where they burnt the effigies of the Chief Minister.

Satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan

Maun Satyagraha by Congress leaders on Wednesday.

Maun Satyagraha by Congress leaders on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Congress leaders turned out in large numbers at the ‘Maun Satyagraha’ being held at Gandhi Bhavan to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament and accusing the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi of hatching a conspiracy to keep their leader out of politics fearing the growing popularity of the Congress leader.

The leaders who attended the Satyagraha included AICC Secretary Mansoor Ali Khan, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former PCC president, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former MPs, Ponnam Prabhakar Sricilla Rajaiah, TPCC working presidents, Mahesh Kumar Goud and Anjan Kumar Yadav, former Minister, Shabbir Ali among others.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.