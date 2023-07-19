Congress burn effigies of KTR for ‘denigrating’ Rahul Gandhi

July 19, 2023 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Congress activists burnt the effigies of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao across the State protesting against Mr. KTR’s objectionable comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Khairatabad District Congress Committee led by its president, Rohin Reddy, burnt the effigy of Mr. KTR and warned that the Minister should control himself while speaking about Rahul Gandhi,m else he would have to face people’s wrath. “We expect a Minister like Mr. KTR being in a responsible position to control his words,” Mr. Rohin Reddy said.

Led by Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah and Mahila Congress president Sunita Rao, Congress workers participated in a large-scale protest and burnt the effigies of KCR and KTR. The Congress workers had a minor altercation with the police when they objected to the protest. All the Congress leaders and workers were then taken into custody and shifted to Begum Bazar police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Sameer Waliullah said that Mr. KTR was not only arrogant but completely ignorant. He said that the Congress has played a significant role in the transformation of agriculture in India. Green Revolution, which introduced high-yielding varieties of seeds and fertilizers, and the White Revolution, which promoted the use of modern dairy farming practices, were Congress party’s contribution. The party also undertook numerous irrigation projects across the nation to bolster agricultural productivity. As a result of these initiatives, India had made a remarkable turnaround in agricultural production, he said.

The Congress leader said that the BRS leaders lost their sleep after Rahul Gandhi unveiled Rythu Declaration in Warangal on May 6, 2022. Ms. Sunitha Rao said farmers were still waiting for their crop loans to be waived. There were no free fertilizers or subsidies for seeds. Not a single farmer got any compensation for the crop losses caused due to natural disasters like rains and floods since 2014, she alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.