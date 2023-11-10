Congress, BRS workers clash at nomination centre

November 10, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

Several individuals, including police officials and party workers, sustained injuries when workers of Congress party clashed with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supporters at Ibrahimpatnam on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the candidates of both parties, Malreddy Ranga Reddy of Congress and Manchireddy Kishan Reddy of the BRS took out processions to the nomination centre in the constituency.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan said that the NOC/permission was given only for the parties to file nominations along with a limited rally. “The clash was controlled within 10 minutes by our official present at the scene. The incident resulted in several officials sustaining injuries. Such incidents will not be tolerated by the police. Moreover, there was an additional number of vehicles than allowed which showed up, which will be probed into as well,” said the official.

The ACP of Ibrahimpatnam K.S. Rao said that around 20 individuals, including civilians present at the place, sustained injuries. “Supporters of both parties clashed after their rallies ran into each other on their way to the RO office. Within minutes, they started sloganeering and started pelting stones,” said the official, adding that the injured individuals are yet to file a complaint as of Thursday night. “Cases and counter cases will be booked against both the parties involved in the clash. They are seeking medical attention for the injuries. We will be taking their statements and filing cases accordingly,” he said.

As the car of Congress candidate Malreddy Ranga Reddy got damaged with other parked vehicles in the stone pelting, he had to take a different vehicle to reach the venue to his nomination. The clash also resulted in traffic congestion on the stretch. Additional police forces were deployed at the RO offices across the state due to the simultaneous filing of nominations on Thursday, ahead of the impending deadline on Friday.