Congress, BRS clash over credit for bridge construction in Hanumakonda

Tensions prevailed here on Monday after activists of the ruling Congress and main Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) clashed on the newly constructed bridge on the Nayeem Nagar Nala in Hanumakonda.

The altercation, which occurred on the Hanmakonda-Karimnagar highway under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, was swiftly controlled by Hanumakonda police. Several leaders, including former Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, were taken into custody to defuse the situation.

The dispute centred on which party should be credited for completing the bridge. Former MLA Vinay Bhaskar asserted that the bridge was initiated during the BRS government’s tenure. However, Congress leaders, including GWMC Mayor Gundu Sudharani, claimed that Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy expedited the bridge’s construction after the Congress came to power, ensuring its completion within nine months.

The controversy was kindled by a remark by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, who accused the Congress of taking credit for projects initiated under the BRS government. He praised Vinay Bhaskar’s role in starting the project and criticised Congress for seeking political mileage.

In response, MLA Rajender Reddy challenged KTR to a public debate, demanding proof of the project’s progress during the BRS tenure and questioning why it remained unfinished when they were in power. Mr. Rajender further accused KTR of neglecting development in Warangal, specifically under the GWMC.

Tension escalated on Monday after both BRS and Congress leaders gathered on the bridge and engaged in a scuffle. Slogans were raised against each other, which soon snowballed into a physical altercation between party workers. Sensing trouble, the police, led by ACP Devender Reddy, detained several BRS activist and released them later.

