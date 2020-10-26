‘Congress, BJP leaders will leave after elections’

SIDDIPET

26 October 2020 19:59 IST

It is only we who will be here permanently, says Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that leaders of both the Congress and the BJP will be here till the elections are over, whereas he and party candidate S. Sujatha will be here permanently.

Participating in Alai-Balai programme of Arya-Vaishya community here on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy never visited Dubbak while he was a minister and now also after the election he will never come again. “Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy asked during Huzurnagar bye-election that what will be the use if TRS win election. We have taken up development activities with a cost of ₹ 200 crore. Similar development activities will be taken up at Dubbak as well and it is my responsibility as the district Minister. In Narayanakhed we have implemented development works with ₹ 200 crore and roads were laid in interior areas. Only in Telangana assistance is being extended to the poor from OBCs,” he claimed.

Later in the day, he admitted some BJP activists in the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

