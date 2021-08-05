Congress, BJP joined hands at Huzurabad: Harish Rao

SIDDIPET

05 August 2021 20:25 IST

‘Vote for BJP will result in petrol price hike’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has alleged that both the Congress and the BJP have joined hands at Huzurabad to divide Dalit votes. He has cautioned people to be alert against BJP and said that any vote for that party will result in hike of petrol price to ₹ 200 per litre.

“BJP is campaigning without showing the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exhibiting the flag of party. If former minister Eatala Rajender wins the election, it will benefit only him and the people will benefit if the TRS wins the byelection,” said Mr. Harish Rao while admitting some youth from other parties in the TRS fold at Siddipet on Thursday. All of them are from Warangal Urban district.

Mr. Harish Rao has alleged that the Congress has been trying to allot ticket to a Dalit candidate from outside the constituency to bring division among Dalit votes. “Both the Opposition parties are in confusion with the introduction of Dalit Bandhu by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. They are stooping to deploy cheap tactics and people will not believe it,” he said adding that Mr. Rajender has not dared to campaign with the photo of Mr Modi fearing people’s anger.

“Think between benefits to individuals and to the constituency as whole. Mr Rajender did nothing even after being a minister for seven years. The Chief Minister will take the responsibility of the development like it is happening at Nagarjunasagar if party wins in the byelections,” the Minister for Finance declared.