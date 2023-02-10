Congress, BJP highlight Dharani-linked land problems

February 10, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have observed that the Dharani, the integrated land records management system, introduced by the State Government is still beset with a lot of problems with a large number of farmers still not getting record of rights and being denied government benefits such as investment support given under Rythu Bandhu.

The two parties have also sought an early end to ‘podu’ lands issue by completing the survey ordered last year at the earliest so that the social friction is put to an end.

Speaking on demands for grants in the Assembly on Thursday, Congress member D. Sridhar Babu brought to the government’s notice that several farmers of Kataram village whose lands were acquired for Chinna Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme did not get any compensation so far. He also wanted the government to help the farmers whose farm lands were getting submered in the backwaters of three barrages of Kaleshwaram project.

Raising some other issues related to Dharani, BJP Member M. Raghunandan Rao said lands distributed at the hands of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Aakaram village of Dubbak mandal did not get possession even after over 15 years. He also cited examples of several other villages where some farmers were unable to get passbooks and being denied Rythu Bandhu benefit.

In his reply, Minister for Legislative Affairs V. Prashanth Reddy keeping aside some minor problems, the Dharani system was highly efficient and 24 lakh land transactions taking place in two years was an indication of its efficacy. He stated that updation of land records in the system had increased the extent of patta lands in the State from 1.48 crore acres to 1.74 crore acres.

The Minister pointed out that Pradesh Congress Committee president and Congress members were speaking of scrapping of Dharani system, if they were voted to power, only to tamper with land records and fleece people as it was done in the past to get land records.

Congress Legislature Party Leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka cited some examples of lands assigned to dalit and tribal families around the city being resumed by the Government in the name of community needs such construction of sub-stations, offices, double-bedroom houses and others. At the same time, a major portion of such lands was being developed for sale by HMDA by making lay-out at Turka Yamjal, Munaganur, Yacharam, Veliminedu, Thorrur and others.

Responding to it, Minister T. Harish Rao said the Government was not taking any land forcibly from dalit and tribal communities for doing business but some of them were voluntarily giving their land for pooling and getting benefited with huge returns up to ₹1 crore an acre.