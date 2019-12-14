Congress, BJP have no place in Telangana: Harish

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said both Congress and BJP had no place in Telangana and people had rejected them completely.

Addressing a gathering after admitting Congress leader K. Ramakrishna Reddy and others into the party at Kandi on Saturday, Mr. Harish Rao said both these parties had failed to do any thing for the State and development was possible only with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

“The municipal elections will be held shortly and we have to win all the eight municipalities in the districts. Party workers must put all efforts in this direction. We are here to develop Kandi mandal headquarters and will extend required support. Similarly, the water problem in the mandal headquarters will be addressed shortly. Already, 100 double bedroom houses were under construction at Kandi, the Minister said, adding that some more would be sanctioned to benefit the poor. He said party district office was also coming up at Kandi and it would be developed in all aspects.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy announced sanction of ₹30 lakh from the Member of Parliament Local Areas Development Scheme (MPLADS) for development of mandal headquarters.

Former MLA Chinta Prabhakar presided over the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Harish Rao distributed cheques for ₹75 crore for Self-Help Groups (SHG). Similarly, ₹87 lakh was extended to 30 persons for self-employment. He inaugurated a working women’s hostel, laid the foundation stone for the minority residential school at Kandi and inaugurated the upgraded government hospital at Sadashivapet.

MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran, and Collector M Hanumantha Rao participated in the programme.