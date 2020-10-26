Congress, BJP condemn police action

BJP trying to gain sympathy, says Harish

Finance Minister T. Harish has charged the BJP with trying to get sympathy and playing games as part of that. “BJP is depending on money and playing games. When police raided the house of the relative of Raghunandan Rao the BJP activists behaved like goondas and took away the money. Money being sent to the BJP candidate was caught on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Police checked the house of our party leader Rajanarsu. They have even stopped my vehicle and party candidate S. Sujatha vehicles. Why are BJP leaders not cooperating with the police if they are sincere and right?” asked Mr. Harish Rao while addressing a gathering.

Congress party national spokesperson Dasoju Shravan in a statement said Telangana police had stooped down to such a low level in Dubbak bypolls. He questioned whether the ECI has the guts to take action. He demanded that the entire existing police under Siddipet Commissionerate and Dubbak be transferred immediately to ensure fair and free elections. Former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao accused the TRS and BJP of playing money politics in Dubbak bye-elections.

The BJP strongly condemned the police raids at the residences of party candidate Raghunandan Rao and his relatives in Siddipet ahead of the bye-elections to Dubbak assembly constituency on November 3.

BJP MLC N. Ramachander Rao, in a statement, termed the police raids “political vendetta”. The TRS party is using police as it is fearing defeat. It was a police high handedness to create fear in the minds of party workers, he alleged and asserted that party candidate Raghunandan Rao would win the seat with thumping majority as people are fed up with the functioning of State government and they are determined to teach a lesson to the ruling TRS. Further, the police did not show any notice or authorization before conducting the raids and even threatened inmates of house, he alleged.

He said Raghunandan Rao on getting information of police raids abandoned his election campaign and rushed home. But the police not only prevented him from entering his own house but also did not allow him to speak to his wife, Rao accused.

A large number of BJP workers gathered in front of Raghunandan Rao house in Siddipet and condemned the police action raising slogans against the TRS government. Later, Raghunandan Rao asked police officers the reason behind the raids and wanted to know what they achieved by the raids.