Congress behind concept of free power to farmers 20 years ago, says Revanth

November 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy campaigns in Kamareddy constituency on Tuesday.

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy campaigns in Kamareddy constituency on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana

Dismissing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims that the Congress would be unable to provide free power, Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said that it was the Congress that created the idea of “free power to farmers” and “implemented it successfully 20 years ago”.

Campaigning in Kamareddy constituency on Tuesday, he said that when Congress invented the free power scheme, it was ridiculous of KCR to say that Congress had no idea or vision to provide free power to the agriculture sector.

“There is a clear indication of BRS losing power and KCR losing faith and that is why he is trying to sell lies to people,” he argued.

He questioned KCR’s sudden love for Konapur and Kamareddy and said that the latter had never visited this place despite serving the State as MLA, MP, Union Minister, State Minister and even Chief Minister. Now, he is trying to connect with his mother’s ancestral village when he has done nothing for it in the last 40 years of his public life.

He alleged that KCR’s eyes were on the land of farmers in Kamareddy and these would be snatched if KCR was elected again.

Alleging that KCR had failed to pay ₹2,000 for a quintal of paddy for farmers, Mr. Reddy said the CM sold paddy from his farmhouse to Kaveri Seeds for ₹4,250 per quintal. Is KCR ready to take an oath on this at the Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple?” he asked.

He said that the Congress high command had asked him to contest against KCR to “expose his misdeeds and he would stop the CM and save the lands of Kamareddy farmers. It is necessary to defeat KCR if people wanted ‘Prajala Telangana’ and not ‘Dorala Telangana’”.

