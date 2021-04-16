Congress asks DGP to take action against policemen

Hyderabad

16 April 2021 22:06 IST

Dalit student leader assaulted by policemen on Ambedkar Jayanti

Telangana Congress has represented to Director General Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy to take action against the policemen who assaulted TPCC general secretary Manavata Roy in Nagarjunasagar on April 14.

In a memorandum submitted to the DGP, TPCC general secretaries Bakka Judson and Uzma Shakir said some policemen along with TRS leaders forcibly entered the room of Mr. Roy and assaulted him before arresting him. This was no way a Dalit student leader is treated and that too on the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

They said Mr. Roy was targeted as he was constantly raising the unemployment issue and questioning the Chief Minister. They said the policemen involved in the incident should be booked for assaulting a student leader and illegally detaining him. Mr. Roy had already moved the High Court seeking action against the policemen involved in the incident.

