October 27, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress party announced the second list for the Telangana Assembly elections with 45 names on Friday and there were no major surprises in it. The party announced 55 names in the first list, with names for 19 constituencies now kept pending.

The second list has eight BC candidates, 22 from the Reddy community, three from the Kamma community, one from the Brahmin community and the remaining are the SC and STs.

Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who joined the party on Thursday night after announcing his resignation from the BJP was given the Munugode constituency that he won in 2018 as the Congress candidate and later resigned to fight a byelection on the BJP ticket.

TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud was accommodated from L.B. Nagar after the high command surprised him by excluding it from the first list. Similarly, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, who was expecting his name in the first list was given the Husnabad ticket.

The tussle for the Palair seat is over with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy getting the nomination while senior leader Tummala Nageshwar Rao was sent to Khammam seat where he will take on Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Both the leaders wanted the Palair seat badly given their strength in the constituency. Both of them joined the Congress from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) recently.

Former India cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin has been fielded from Jubilee Hills while Balladeer Gaddar’s daughter G. Vennela will contest from Secunderabad Cantonment. Khairatabad corporator P. Vijaya Reddy, who left the BRS to join Congress, will contest from the Khairatabad constituency that was represented by her father P. Janardhan Reddy. Khairatabad District Congress Committee president Rohin Reddy has been given the Amberpet ticket.

Kommuri Pratap Reddy will contest from the Jangaon constituency, where former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah sought the party ticket. Realising that he would not get the seat Mr. Ponnala joined the BRS recently. Former MLA, Kichannagari Laxma Reddy, who was seeking Tandur ticket will now contest from Maheswaram where Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy is the BRS candidate.

Former minister G. Chinna Reddy secured the Wanaparthy that he represented several times. Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, who joined the BRS a few months ago only to come back, will contest from Bhongir. Yennam Srinivas Reddy, who joined the Congress from the BJP recently, was given the Mahabubnagar ticket that he represented during the peak of Telangana agitation.

Firebrand leader Konda Surekha will contest from Warangal East, while a new entrant from the BJP Revuri Prakash Reddy has been fielded from Parkal. Congress loyalist, who sacrificed his seat for the alliance partner in 2018 Naini Rajender Reddy got the Warangal West ticket this time.

The second list

Sirpur - Raavi Srinivas; Asifabad - ST Ajmera Shyam; Khanapur - ST Vedma Bhojju; Adilabad Kandi Srinivas Reddy; Boath - ST Vannela Ashok; Mudhole - Bhosle Narayan Rao Patil; Yellareddy - K. Madan Mohan Rao; Nizamabad - Rural - Dr. Reculapally Bhoopathi Reddy; Koratla - Juvvadi Narsinga Rao; Choppadani - SC Medipally Satyam; Huzurabad - Vodithala Pranav; Husanabad - Ponnam Prabhakar; Siddipet - Poojala Harikrishna; Narsapur - Aavula Raji Reddy; Dubbak - Cheruku Srinivas Reddy; Kukatpalle - Bandi Ramesh; Ibrahimpatnam - Malreddy Ranga Reddy; Lal Bahadur Nagar - Madhu Goud Yaskhi; Maheswaram - Kichannagari Laxma Reddy; Rajendranagar- Kasthuri Narendar; Serilingampally - V. Jagadeeshwar Goud; Tandur - Buyyani Manohar Reddy; Amberpet - Rohin Reddy; Khairatabad - P. Vijaya Reddy; Jubilee Hills - Mohammed Azharuddin; Secunderabad Cantt - SC - Dr. G.V. Venella; Narayanpet - Dr. Parnika Chittem Reddy; Mahbubnagar - Yennam Srinivas Reddy; Jadcherla - J. Anirudh Reddy; Devarkadra - Gavinolla Madhusudhan Reddy; Makthal - Vakiti Srihari; Wanaparthy - Dr. Gillela Chinna Reddy; Devarakonda - ST - Nenavath Balu Naik; Munugode - K. Rajgopal Reddy; Bhongir - Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy; Jangoan - Kommuri Pratap Reddy; Palakurthi - Yeshashwani Memidila; Mahabubabad - ST - Dr. Murali Naik; Parkal - Revuri Prakash Reddy; Warangal West - Naini Rajender Reddy; Warangal East - Konda Surekha; Wardhannapet - SC - K.R. Naga Raju; Pinapaka - ST - Payam Venkateswarlu; Khammam - Tummala Nageshwar Rao; Palair - Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.