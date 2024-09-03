Congress and BRS workers clash in Harish Rao’s presence

Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) workers clashed in Khammam resulting injuries to a BRS worker and the car of former minister Puvvada Ajay was damaged with stones thrown at it. Police intervened before the incident turned ugly.

The incident occurred when former ministers T. Harish Rao, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and former MP Nama Nageswara Rao and others went to distribute essential commodities in Bokkalagadda and Venkatesh Nagar in Khammam town.

Local Congress workers and the BRS workers had a heated argument and both the groups resorted to attacks on each other. During pelting of stones the windshield of a car apparently belonging to Mr. Puvvada Ajay was damaged.

Hovt. lacks seriousness: Harish

Speaking to reporters in Khammam Mr. Harish Rao demanded ₹2 lakh compensation for each affected family as the damage was extensive. He also raised concerns over the government’s attempt to under-report the death toll and failure to maintain critical infrastructure.

During the BRS regime, the government was proactive, alerting the public and taking necessary measures during such crises. However, the current administration couldn’t even dispatch a helicopter for rescue operations, he said.

Mr. Harish Rao also took objection to the Chief Minister’s ‘sarcastic’ remarks and said they demonstrate a lack of seriousness in governance. “The Sagar canal broke in two places due to poor welding, causing significant losses to the farmers. These farmers should receive ₹50,000 in compensation for their losses,” he demanded.

The former minister recalled how the Chief Minister as the PCC chief had demanded ₹25 lakh compensation to the affected families during the BRS rule. “I am recalling the CM’s earlier demands and want that they be implemented now.”

KTR condemns ‘attack’

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao vent his ire on the “planned” attack on BRS leaders. In a statement, he condemned the attack and said it was the Congress party ‘goons’ who had attacked with stones targeting the vehicles of former ministers T. Harish Rao, P. Ajay Kumar, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and G. Jagadish Reddy.

He said this was a clear sign of the Congress party’s growing intolerance and desperation following its inability to deliver on the promises made before the elections. He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was responsible for the violent attack on former ministers. He sought to know whether it was wrong to stand up for the people when others turn a blind eye.