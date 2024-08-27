Congress alleges BRS-BJP nexus got bail for Kavitha

Telangana Congress wondered how BRS MLA K. Kavitha secured bail in five months when Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was in jail for 17 months in the same case and alleged that it was a clear indication of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) succumbing to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference here, TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy said the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was still in jail in the same case. The way BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and MLA T. Harish Rao behaved in the last three days it was clear that they were aware of the bail. All their top leaders and MLAs were in New Delhi on the day the bail verdict was to be given.

“How did they know the bail was coming today?,” Mr. Jagga Reddy asked and said this itself was a clear nexus between the BJP and BRS. The central agencies diluted their arguments after the BRS promised to help the BJP grow either by merger or by assistance in Telangana, he alleged.

Mr. Jagga Reddy was clear that the BRS would continue to help the BJP grow in Telangana as the latter didn’t have the structure to grow as a party at the ground level. Even the eight seats gained by the BJP in the Parliament elections were thanks to the BRS, which openly supported the BJP and the candidates themselves asking voters to vote for the BJP instead of the Congress, he claimed.

The Congress also claimed that the BRS-BJP combine will now try to harm the Congress government in Telangana. Moreover, in the next elections the BJP and BRS will work together and this will be seen as a return gift of BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao to the BJP for ensuring the release of his daughter from jail and further diluting the liquor case against her.

In a video release, MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud claimed that KTR and Mr. Harish Rao had secret meetings with BJP leaders in New Delhi as part of the agreement. The Enforcement Directorate facilitated the bail after that.