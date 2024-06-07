  Congress alleges BJP-BRS collusion in LS polls, predicts poor show by BJP in local body election

TPCC spokesperson Chanagani Dayakar has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure eight MP seats in the State due to support from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). However, he predicted that the BJP would not have much influence in the local body elections.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday, he dismissed off the BJP’s victory, stating that the BJP MPs would not contribute much to the State’s benefit, just as Union Minister Kishan Reddy had not done anything significant in the last 10 years.

“The BJP’s victory in eight MP seats will not provide any succour to the State. They do nothing except sleep in the Parliament,” the Congress leader said. Providing details about the poll percentages, he noted that the BRS received 37.35 percent of the votes in the Assembly elections held in November last year, but this dropped to 16.68 percent in the recent Lok Sabha polls. He accused the BRS of transferring its vote bank to the BJP, which improved its performance in the Lok Sabha polls to 35.08 percent from the 13.90 percent they polled in the Assembly elections. He further accused both the BJP and BRS of a secret agreement in the Lok Sabha polls, dismissing the notion of a Modi wave.

Referring to national politics, he said that Narendra Modi would attain the Prime Minister’s post only because of the TDP and RJD. Mr. Dayakar observed that the upcoming NDA government led by Mr. Modi could collapse anytime, as support for the Congress is strengthening across the country.