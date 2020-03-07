Telangana

Congress activists protest arrest of Malkajgiri MP

Congress leaders in Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district, burn an effigy of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, protesting the arrest of Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy, on Saturday.

Congress leaders in Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district, burn an effigy of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, protesting the arrest of Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy, on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Singam Venkataramana

Burn Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in effigy

Miryalaguda town Congress leaders burnt an effigy of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao protesting the arrest of Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday. District president Shankar Naik and town in-charge Nukala Venugopal Reddy, who led the protest, said the MP’s arrest was an act of vendetta politics by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Condemning the ‘illegal’ arrest and describing the ways of the TRS government as ‘undemocratic’, the Congress leaders demanded that Revanth Reddy be ‘released unconditionally’.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2020 6:58:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/congress-activists-protest-arrest-of-malkajgiri-mp/article31009512.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY