Congress activists protest arrest of Malkajgiri MP

Miryalaguda town Congress leaders burnt an effigy of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao protesting the arrest of Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday. District president Shankar Naik and town in-charge Nukala Venugopal Reddy, who led the protest, said the MP’s arrest was an act of vendetta politics by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.
Condemning the ‘illegal’ arrest and describing the ways of the TRS government as ‘undemocratic’, the Congress leaders demanded that Revanth Reddy be ‘released unconditionally’.
