Congress accuses Opposition of provoking public on demolitions, supports Musi riverfront development

Congress leaders, including TPCC general secretary Addanki Dayakar and spokespersons D. Rajasekhar Reddy and Ravali Reddy, have accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading the public regarding the ongoing demolitions in Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of water bodies. They alleged that Opposition leaders, particularly T. Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao, were instilling fear through misinformation about the government’s intentions behind the actions of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and the Musi river development project.

In separate media addresses, the Congress leaders blamed the previous government for the rampant encroachment of water bodies, including the Musi river. They urged BRS leaders to avoid provoking the public, particularly referring to Harish Rao’s past actions during the Telangana movement, which they described as theatrics that led to loss of life among the youth. They cautioned the public against being swayed by what they termed Rao’s “drama.”

The Congress leaders also stated that Harish Rao, who was the Irrigation minister, must be prosecuted first for the illegal occupation of the water bodies and the river. The Congress party reiterated its commitment to rehabilitating families displaced from the Musi riverbed by providing them with double-bedroom houses as part of the development initiative.

Mr. Dayakar further criticised the Opposition for their ‘intolerance’ toward the growing popularity of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the government’s image. He stated, “The government does not seek to harm the people through Musi project or by the HYDRAA,” emphasising that individuals concerned about the demolitions have the option to approach the High Court or Supreme Court regarding illegal actions.

