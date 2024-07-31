Congress accuses KTR of misleading the House, dares BRS to appoint a woman as party chief

HYDERABAD

Congress has levelled serious allegations against BRS working president and MLA K.T. Rama Rao for allegedly misleading the Assembly with a “running commentary” when Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other ruling party members were addressing the House on Wednesday.

Congress MLAs, including Government Whip Adi Srinivas, condemned KTR’s conduct, saying that it was disrespectful to address the Leader of the House with his first name.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly later, the Congress leaders criticised BRS MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy for her remarks against the CM. They accused her of defecting to the BRS from Congress due to her inability to accept Bhatti Vikramarka as the CLP leader. They alleged that BRS leaders had earlier humiliated Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. There were no women Cabinet members under the BRS rule for several years, they said, and dared BRS to appoint a woman as their party chief.

The Congress leaders refuted the allegations that Mr. Revanth Reddy had insulted BRS women members during his speech. They cited instances where BRS leaders, including KCR, made derogatory remarks against women, and noted that Ms. Sabitha had even criticised KCR for his comments against women leaders.

MLAs Makkan Singh Raj Thakur and Kavvampally Satyanarayana reiterated their condemnation of KTR’s conduct in the Assembly, emphasising that his running commentary was inappropriate and disrespectful. They also gave instances of KCR’s absence from the Assembly and his failure to address the people directly. KTR also ran away from debate, they said.