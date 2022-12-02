Congress accuses BJP, TRS of indulging in corruption, scams

December 02, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are deeply immersed in corruption charges, scams and political poaching, but in spite of being exposed they trying to put up a brave face as if they have achieved something great, senior vice-president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Mallu Ravi has said.

In a statement here on Friday, he said people of Telangana wanted democracy and law-abiding administration but the TRS and BJP were engaged in trading corruption charges. There were allegations with some proof on the poaching of one party’s MLAs by another party and the BJP was facing charges that the party had taken to ‘akarsh kamal’ operation with a team led by its key leader B.L. Santosh and the State government had formed a special investigation team to probe the matter.

On the other hand, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha was facing charges in the Delhi liquor scam. Further, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s kin were facing charges in casino scam case, another Minister Gangula Kamalakar and a MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra in the granite scam, he pointed out.

Speaking to reporters, another senior vice-president of TPCC G.D. Niranjan said the alleged conversation among the poaching case accused brought to light how parties in power stooped to gain upper hand over rival parties. He alleged that it was Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao who had shown the path in Telangana after 2014 elections and BJP was following it now.

