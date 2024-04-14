Congress drew public discontent in a short span: KTR

April 14, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Congress government in the State drew discontent from the people within a short period of four months as it made tall promises before the Assembly elections but failed to fulfil even the 13 benefit mentioned in the six guarantees, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting with party leaders of the Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency here, he said all the hopes the people had on the new government were blown away in such a short span as the government did not even make a sincere effort to fulfil them. He asked the party leaders to work hard for the next one month so that party candidate R.S. Praveen Kumar gets a handsome majority.

He said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s comments at Kodangal recently that the BJP and the BRS were conspiring to destabilise his government were made purely out of his fear of defeat of the Congress in Lok Sabha elections. Unable to give good governance to people the Congress government was trying to divert people’s attention with all sorts of excuses and allegations against BRS.

