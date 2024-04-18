Congratulations pour in for beedi roller’s son who bagged 27th rank in UPSC Civil Services exam

April 18, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Friends and relatives, besides several leaders across the political spectrum, made a beeline to the residence of Nandala Saikiran, who secured all India 27th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, to congratulate him on the remarkable accomplishment.

Hailing from a weaver family of Velichala village in Ramadugu mandal, Karimnagar district, Mr. Saikiran excelled in the highly competitive exams with perseverance.

He had lost his father a few years ago. His mother, a beedi roller, has raised him and his sister all by herself against all odds since then.

Mr Saikiran did his B.Tech in ECE from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal. He prepared for the Civil Services exam while working as an engineer in a Hyderabad-based private firm and eventually cracked the UPSC exam-2023 by securing 27th rank with unwavering determination.

Choppadandi former MLA Sunke Ravishankar was among those who met Mr. Saikiran at his residence and congratulated him on his achievement.

