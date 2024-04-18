ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations pour in for beedi roller’s son who bagged 27th rank in UPSC Civil Services exam

April 18, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Friends and relatives, besides several leaders across the political spectrum, made a beeline to the residence of Nandala Saikiran, who secured all India 27th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, to congratulate him on the remarkable accomplishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ananya Reddy from Telangana secures third rank in UPSC Civil Services 2023

Hailing from a weaver family of Velichala village in Ramadugu mandal, Karimnagar district, Mr. Saikiran excelled in the highly competitive exams with perseverance.

He had lost his father a few years ago. His mother, a beedi roller, has raised him and his sister all by herself against all odds since then.

Mr Saikiran did his B.Tech in ECE from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal. He prepared for the Civil Services exam while working as an engineer in a Hyderabad-based private firm and eventually cracked the UPSC exam-2023 by securing 27th rank with unwavering determination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Choppadandi former MLA Sunke Ravishankar was among those who met Mr. Saikiran at his residence and congratulated him on his achievement.

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US