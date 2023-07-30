Congess MLA complains, BRS Minister responds positively

July 30, 2023 02:11 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - MEDARAM (MULUGU)

With the next Assembly elections a few months away, leaders of the ruling BRS and its arch-rival Congress are differing on anything and everything.

But people and official machinery witnessed a rare camaraderie between two MLAs of BRS and Congress in Medaram of flood-affected Mulugu district on Saturday. BRS MLA and Minister Satyavati Rathod, accompanied by district official machinery, was examining the damaged shops and Jampannavagu bridge at Medaram in the evening when Mulugu MLA Sethakka of Congress happened to pass by the same route.

The MLA got off her vehicle and complained to the Minister stating the officials were doing road repair and cleaning work for namesake. “At Oorantla junction, mud piled up on the road on all sides. Vehicles are getting stuck, riders are falling off. But official machinery is doing nothing,” Sethakka charged.

Satyavati Rathod immediately asked the Mandal Revenue Officer what was happening. “What MRO...what is happening…deploy more persons, clear the roads and take care of sanitation as well,” the Minister responded.

The MRO said the village sarpanch was working on the matter. The Minister bombarded the sarpanch, who said the mud was cleared at almost all places, with queries and directed him to ensure the MLA’s complaint was attended to.

Sethakka also said people were suffering from lack of drinking water. The officials present there tried to brush aside the MLA’s complaint but Ms. Satyavathi Rathod again asked officials why they were not able to provide basic things like drinking water.

The MLA thanked the Minister and both left for their respective destinations.

