Congress writes to President, Telangana Governor seeking CBI probe on Kaleshwaram

November 04, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Congress has dashed off letters to the President and the Telangana Governor seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the failure of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme barrages.

In separate letters addressed to the President and Governor on Friday, TPCC vice-president G. Niranjan referred to the cracks in the piers of Medigadda barrage and subsequent visit of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and its report faulting the government.

In view of the the report and considering the financial loss and the likely bid by the State government to cover up the damage, the TPCC leader requested the President and the Governor to direct Centre to oversee the repairs and safety of the three barrages of Kaleshwaram project to avoid human loss.

He wanted a direction to the CBI to investigate the loan money involved to the tune of ₹ 80,000 crore, which was procured from Union Government’s lending agencies and public sector banks. He demanded that RBI and the Union Ministry of Power conduct an inquiry on the illegal allotment of loans to Kaleshwaram Corporation.

Among others, the Congress leader said that SFIO, under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, should conduct complete audit of Kaleshwaram Corporation. He wanted the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority to be ready to oversee the safety of dams.

He sought a direction to the NDSA to initiate action according to the Dam Safety Act 2021 against the persons responsible and officials and others for failure of their duties and causing loss to the barrage.

